Alabama football players hit 'horns down' as they leave the field after Texas win

Alabama football players knew after a midweek Nick Saban press conference that they should not throw the "Horns down" hand sign during Saturday's game at Texas.

If a player threw the sign during the game, he could draw a 15-yard penalty, if the officials viewed the intent as mocking Texas.

After the game, though, is a different story, as Alabama players were seen flashing the sign toward the Texas fans as they headed to the locker room. Alabama won 20-19 after a 33-yard field goal by Will Reichard with 10 seconds to go.

Coach Nick Saban was seen admonishing players after. He clearly wasn't happy about it.

Toppmeyer:Alabama, are you sure you want more of that Texas smoke?

Report Card:Report Card: How did Alabama football offense grade against Texas?

ObservationsWill Reichard saves Alabama football in Texas thriller vs. Steve Sarkisian

Horns down from Alabama as they leave the field 😬 #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/UeD9gxeCzM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

After the final play, where Texas had a 30-yard completion to Bijan Robinson, the Alabama defense was seen throwing "Horns down" after bringing him to the ground.

The downward horns hand signal is the inverted hand sign of the Texas "Hook 'em horns" hand symbol. Throwing it became Big 12 penalty in 2019 but was around before for a while beforehand.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football players throw 'Horns down' at Texas after win