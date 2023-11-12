Alabama football players have been coachable. No wonder Nick Saban is having fun

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In case you haven't heard, or in case you can't tell, Nick Saban is having fun.

He's said it on multiple occasions during the 2023 season, and he said it again after No. 8 Alabama beat Kentucky 49-21 to win the SEC West on Saturday at Kroger Field.

Saban has touched on the fact he has enjoyed not having huge expectations for this team and there's a difference in being at the top of the mountain and being able to climb the mountain. Alabama has often been at the top of the mountain for much of Saban's tenure with the Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0 SEC) and had the challenge of trying to stay at the top. This season, Saban has had the task of trying to get to the top.

"It's been fun," Saban said. "It really has been fun to see. I think that it seems like every team we’ve had in recent years, there’s these huge expectations and you never want the expectations to impact you. But because there were such high expectations, it was almost like we were relieved to get the players to be where they needed to be so that they could have success."

That shift is one part of the fun. The other factor is this: Saban has a group that's coachable.

"A lot of guys have made significant improvement because they’ve stayed positive and stayed the course in terms of listening to what the coaches had to say about what they needed to do to improve and actually have really good relationships with each other on this team," Saban said.

It's important that these players listened to what they needed to do to improve early in the season because it was clear they weren't where they needed to be. The defense got gashed in the loss to Texas. The offense looked largely incompetent vs. South Florida. There have been several halves since those games where Alabama hasn't played well either.

Yet the Crimson Tide has rattled off eight consecutive wins. The team that lost to Texas and barely beat South Florida seems like a distant memory. When Alabama went in the locker room after a poor first half vs. Tennessee, a different team emerged after the break and dominated. Of course, much of that is about resilience, but it's also a credit to the coaches and the players for being coachable.

"Coaches have done a really good job of selling the players on, ‘Hey, if you do it this way, you’re going to have success,'" Saban said.

And the players have bought in. This season wouldn't have been possible otherwise.

This group of players had no shortage of talent heading into the year, but it needed refinement. It needed instruction. It needed guidance. It needed coaching.

Saban has been more than happy to supply all of it. As a result, Alabama is headed in three weeks to Atlanta to play for an SEC Championship.

