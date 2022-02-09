Alabama football places 36 players on Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

If you believe the University of Alabama only cares how its student-athletes perform on the field of competition, you are sadly mistaken. Alabama takes great pride in its students performing well both on the field and in the classroom. That was made evident on Tuesday when the SEC released its 2021 Fall Academic Honor Roll and the Tide landed a total of 81 student-athletes.

The football team landed an outstanding 36 players, some of which will either move on to the NFL or finish their careers at another school. But Alabama still has several honor roll students that will be returning to the gridiron for the Tide as well. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Nagurski Trophy winner Will Anderson lead the way.

Below, you can see all 81 student-athletes from Alabama who made the list.

SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Hannah Alexander – W Soccer – Psychology and Religious Studies

Chase Allen – Football – Kinesiology

Will Anderson Jr. – Football – Communication Studies

Flomena Asekol – W Cross Country – Public Health

Javon Baker – Football – Consumer Sciences

Braxton Barker – Football – Finance

Jonathan Bennett – Football – Kinesiology

Allie Berk – W Soccer – Finance

Slade Bolden – Football – Management

Bret Bolin – Football – Management Information Systems

Tanner Bowles – Football – Operations Management

Brian Branch – Football – General Business

Chris Braswell – Football – Criminology & Criminal Justice

Jackson Bratton – Football – Management

Tommy Brown – Football – Marketing

Chaise Campbell – Volleyball – Public Health

Bianca Carroccio – W Cross Country – Finance

Taylor Carter – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Mercy Chelangat – W Cross Country – Public Health

Macy Clem – W Soccer – Human Performance Exercise Science

Javion Cohen – Football – Communication Studies

McKinley Crone – W Soccer – Marketing

Darrian Dalcourt – Football – Management

Taylor Drapp – Volleyball – Chemical Engineering

Shaye Eggleston – Volleyball – Psychology

Kyle Flood – Football – News Media

Kate Henderson – W Soccer – Marketing

Traeshon Holden – Football – News Media

Eva Hoyseth – W Soccer – Pre-Law

Sami Jacobs – Volleyball – Public Relations

Emily Janek – Volleyball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Jace Jones – M Cross Country – Lower Division Finance

Amari Kight – Football – Marketing

Felicia Knox – W Soccer – Hospitality Management

Shane Lee – Football – Marketing

Leahrose Mami – W Cross Country – Secondary Education – Mathematics

Abby Marjama – Volleyball – Public Health

Riley Mattingly – W Soccer – Sport Hospitality

Seth McLaughlin – Football – Finance

Alex Mielke – M Cross Country – Finance

Malachi Moore – Football – News Media

Evan Neal – Football – Communication Studies

Chris Owens – Football – Arts & Sciences

Megan Patton – W Cross Country – Chemistry

Ty Perine – Football – Management

Sasha Pickard – W Soccer – Marketing

Raigen Powell – W Soccer – Management Information Systems

Gabe Pugh – Football – Mechanical Engineering

Pierce Quick – Football – Criminology & Criminal Justice

Kendall Randolph – Football – Hospitality Management

Kendyl Reaugh – Volleyball – Advertising

Jami Reed – W Cross Country – General Business

Samuel Reed – Football – General Business

Will Reichard – Football – Management

Reyna Reyes – W Soccer – General Business

Kat Rogers – W Soccer – Management – Entrepreneurship

Rich Saenz – M Cross Country – Lower Division Finance

Tanna Sanchez-Carreto – W Soccer – Public Relations

Drew Sanders – Football – Finance

Bella Scaturro – W Soccer – Finance

Riley Schelp – W Cross Country – English as a Second Language

Victoria Schmer – Volleyball – General Business

Paul Selden – M Cross Country – Masters Business Administration

Katie Shook – Volleyball – Communication Studies

Charlie Skehan – Football – Economics

Gessica Skorka – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Penny Smith – W Soccer – Public Relations

Sophie Spada – W Cross Country – Kinesiology

Brooke Steere – W Soccer – Public Relations

Aislin Streicek – W Soccer – Marketing

Major Tennison – Football – Conflict Resolution

Lauren Turner – W Cross Country – Biology

Paul Tyson – Football – Finance

Amaris Tyynismaa – W Cross Country – Communication Studies

Sydney Vincens – W Soccer – Kinesiology

Kerri Walsh – W Cross Country – General Business

Bennett Whisenhunt – Football – Finance

Jacob Wiggers – M Cross Country – Accounting/Finance

Sam Willoughby – Football – Secondary Education

Stephon Wynn Jr. – Football – Kinesiology

Bryce Young – Football – Psychology

