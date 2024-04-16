Alabama Football placekicker Reed Harradine enters transfer portal

The first day for college football players to enter the transfer portal in the spring opened up on Tuesday. It did not take long for one Alabama player to enter his name into the transfer portal. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Alabama Crimson Tide walk-on placekicker Reed Harradine is entering his name into the transfer portal.

Harradine spent one season in Tuscaloosa. He did not contribute on special teams during his freshman season.

It is unclear as to who will be the Crimson Tide’s placekicker next season. In all likelihood, it will not be Harradine.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its involvement in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire