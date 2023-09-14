Should Alabama football pivot or be patient at quarterback, offensive line and other spots?

Nick Saban didn't leave much up for interpretation in one of his answers Saturday night.

The question after the loss: Did Saban consider playing multiple quarterbacks against Texas?

"I did, but when he put the drive together to go down the field and score when we got ahead, I thought that gave (Jalen Milroe) a lot of confidence," Saban said.

That moment serves as a microcosm of the bigger question facing Saban and his Alabama football coaching staff this week: Pivot? Or patience?

Saban could have pivoted from Milroe right then and there after the lack of success from the offense. Instead, Saban remained patient, and Milroe ended up throwing two touchdowns. The problem is Milroe threw another interception, too. That's left the door wider for the coaching staff to make a change to Tyler Buchner or the other quarterbacks if Saban and his coaches see fit.

Therein lies the dilemma; Does Milroe just need more experience to help him develop? He's only started three collegiate games. Or is Alabama best served with another quarterback moving forward?

To bench, or not to bench: that is the question.

It doesn't just apply to quarterback. There are plenty of players who have experienced struggles on the roster. Some might just need some more time, though. Meanwhile, others might need to take a backseat for others to get an opportunity. That's what the coaching staff must decide as No. 10 Alabama (1-1) gets set to face South Florida on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC) at Raymond James Stadium.

"Everything is performance based," Saban said Wednesday. "I've said this to the team: If you want security at your position, then you have to play well. That's what gets you security at your position. If you're not playing well, then we're going to evaluate, can anybody else play that position more consistently, better, whatever?"

Saban said everybody is trying and giving their best effort. And he knows everyone wants to do better. But ...

"We live in a results-oriented world and we have to live with consequences of what we do," Saban said.

The results from some, especially in the Texas loss, didn't meet the high Alabama standard. Not even close. On the offensive line, the group gave up 25 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor surrendered five pressures, two sacks and picked up one penalty. Right guard Darrian Dalcourt allowed four pressures. Center Seth McLaughlin had some more bad snaps and was penalized twice. In the secondary, the starting five combined to give up 15 receptions on 22 targets. Alabama's front seven managed to tally only seven pressures and zero sacks.

Those efforts, among others, didn't cut it against Texas. Those types of performances probably won't be good enough against most SEC competition either. That's darn near undisputable.

What is up for debate: Pivot, or patience?

Sometimes insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Other times, insanity results from not waiting just a little bit longer, wondering what might have been.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Pivot or patience? What's best move for Alabama football at QB, OL?