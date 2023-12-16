Alabama football OL Elijah Pritchett to enter transfer portal | report

Alabama football offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per a report, which would make him the sixth Crimson Tide player to do so since UA's SEC Championship win over Georgia earlier this month.

Pritchett's decision was first reported by On3.com.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound left tackle came to Alabama as a five-star recruit, but was unable to earn a starting role over two seasons in the program. Pritchett was injured for much of his freshman season in 2022, and was redshirted. This season, he briefly earned a platoon role with true freshman Kadyn Proctor, but Proctor took over the left tackle position full-time beginning with Alabama's home win over Tennessee.

Other Alabama players who have entered the transfer portal include WR Thaiu Jones-Bell, QB Tyler Buchner, DL Isaiah Hastings, WR Ja'Corey Brooks and DL Anquan Barnes Jr. On Friday, Brooks announced a commitment to Louisville, where he had recently visited.

Alabama has yet to add a player from the transfer portal, but is showing interest in available pass rushers. The NCAA transfer portal closes in early January, after which transfers must be in the portal but then are free to find a destination on their own timeline.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football lineman to enter NCAA transfer portal | report