How Alabama football OG Tyler Booker's Washington watch party bonded O-line | Goodbread

New Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer had only been hired three weeks earlier. Transfer center Parker Brailsford had announced his move to follow DeBoer from Washington to Alabama only two weeks earlier.

But Tyler Booker saw no reason to waste time, and perfect timing for the idea. So the weekend before the Super Bowl, a dead week for football − even the Senior Bowl is played two weeks prior − the Crimson Tide offensive line's veteran leader used a group text to organize and host a Washington watch party for all the Crimson Tide's offensive linemen. He handed the remote control to Brailsford, who then broke down tape of the offensive line assignments in the Huskies' electric offense.

Booker wanted the offensive line's education to get an early start.

"I had (about 15) guys over, and we had some food, and we watched some Washington games, and he'd say, 'OK, this is what this play is called,' and, 'This is (what to do) frontside, and backside," Booker said. "So having him to help us really brought us together, and closer."

What they saw was a very different scheme from the one to which they were used; one that demands more athleticism and pulling to the edge to reach linebackers. More releases into open space to lead perimeter plays and screens. Brailsford, light on his feet for a lineman at 275 pounds − more than 60 pounds lighter than Alabama's average OL starter last year − excelled in the scheme.

And on that night, he had everyone's attention.

At least, until the food was ready.

Booker's girlfriend, Kalani, made cheeseburger sliders, meatballs, a Rotel dip and, just in case that wouldn't be enough, some chicken fingers from Foosackly's were brought in for backup. Just what everyone needs to move faster on the field, right? The Crimson Tide's "fourth quarter" offseason workout program hadn't started yet, so there would be plenty of forthcoming chances coming to burn the calories.

"You know with a house full of offensive linemen, it was gone within 30 minutes. (Offensive tackle) Wilkin (Formby), he probably finished off a tray himself," Booker joked.

More important than the menu, however, Booker's get-together helped establish Brailsford, who was the third-team All-Pac 12 center last year, as a go-to resource for other offensive linemen trying to understand a new system. He'll be flanked by Alabama's two returning starters at offensive guard, Booker and Jaeden Roberts, to make for an experienced interior on a team searching for new starters at the tackle position.

Just three practices into spring drills, Booker described him as another coach on the field.

One big party, and he was hired.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

