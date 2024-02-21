Alabama football officially announces the roles of Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shepard

On Tuesday afternoon the Alabama football program officially announced the roles of new assistant coaches Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shepard. Sheridan has been promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after the departure of Ryan Grubb to the Seahawks while Shepard’s official title is assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator, and wide receivers coach.

Both Sheridan and Shepard followed new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Tuscaloosa and will be vital pieces to the Crimson Tide’s success under the new regime.

Alabama announced the news on X, formerly Twitter, on the day after officially announcing Kane Wommack as the Crimson Tide’s new defensive coordinator.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the new Alabama coaching staff and provide any updates as they become available.

