Alabama football offers running back Bo Jackson; No, not the former Auburn Heisman winner

Alabama football extended an offer to running back prospect Bo Jackson on Tuesday, Jackson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Well, not that Bo Jackson.

Lamar "Bo" Jackson the prospect is of no relation to former Auburn running back Bo Jackson, the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner who played in both the NFL and MLB, where he was a 1989 All-Star selection.

After a great conversation with @BAMACoachG I am very blessed and humbled to say I have been offered by @AlabamaFTBL Thank you @CoachHitsch @KalenDeBoer @VASJFootball pic.twitter.com/oHuNnQvBJe — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson2025) February 27, 2024

Jackson, the 2025 prospect, is the No. 101-ranked player and No. 8 running back in the country, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Cleveland native holds offer from numerous high-level programs, including Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia and Michigan.

According to 247Sports, Jackson's primary recruiter is Robert Gillispie, the Crimson Tide's running backs coach who was retained by new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Bo Jackson – the College Football Hall of Famer, that is – finished his career at Auburn with 4,575 all-purpose yards, even torching Alabama for 253 rushing yards on 20 carries in 1983, when the Tigers won the Iron Bowl 23-20.

Should Bo Jackson, the prospect, attend Alabama, Crimson Tide fans could perhaps give archrival Auburn a hard time with their own version of the all-time running back.

