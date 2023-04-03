Alabama Football: Offensive newcomers who could make an impact this spring

Spring football practice is starting to heat up and take center stage for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

All eyes of the Crimson Tide faithful now will focus on what Alabama will look like in the 2023 football season and the first glimpse that Tide fans will receive will be on April 22 in the annual A-Day game.

Although Alabama finished the 2022-23 season with 11 wins, you get the feeling that coach Saban and Alabama are looking to make a statement this fall.

Alabama will start week three of spring practice on Monday and will conclude the week with the spring’s first scrimmage on Friday.

With all of the hype of football being back in Tuscaloosa, here are some names of newcomers who could make an impact this spring on the offensive side of the ball for the Crimson Tide.

Justice Haynes

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Justice Haynes is an ultra-talented running back from Buford, Ga who surprisingly picked the Tide over the Bulldogs despite being a legacy player. Haynes shows elite cutback ability and absorbs contact very well. Although the talent ahead of Haynes is more experienced, I am not sure anyone has a higher ceiling in the running back room than Haynes.

Kadyn Proctor

Margaret Kispert/The Register

If you follow recruiting at all you know the name Kadyn Proctor. Proctor, a 6’7″ mammoth from Iowa was one of the most coveted prospects in the entire 2023 cycle. Alabama has at least one spot open for competition along the offensive line and I imagine the coaching staff is going to give a very long look at Proctor this spring.

CJ Dippre

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Alabama brought in CJ Dippre for one reason and one reason only, they thought the former Maryland Terrapin could make an instant impact for the Tide in a position of need. While Dippre will not wow anyone with elite athleticism, at 6’5″ and 257 pounds, he displays a unique blend of physicality with the ability to make plays in the passing game. I believe Tide fans will be pleasantly surprised with Dippre this spring.

Story continues

Malik Benson

Syndication: The Hutchinson News

Malik Benson could be in for a breakout season in Tuscaloosa. The JUCO transfer has the ideal size of 6’1″ and 195 pounds but also displays blazing speed and incredibly soft hands. Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton are fine players, but Alabama needs a true deep threat in the wide receiver rotation and I believe Benson could be that guy for the Tide.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire