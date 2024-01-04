Alabama football offensive lineman JC Latham declares for NFL Draft

Alabama football offensive tackle JC Latham has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

Latham heads to the NFL after his junior season in which he was the starter at right tackle. He manned the position in 2022 as well. He joins edge rusher Dallas Turner as juniors who have declared for the NFL Draft.

Latham was voted as a second-team All-American on four different teams. He was also an All-SEC first team pick.

Latham was a five-star prospect out of IMG Academy who joined the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2021 season.

"My teammates and I have built bonds that will last a lifetime and it's been the greatest honor of my life taking the field with them for the past three years," Latham wrote on Instagram. "I would also like to thank the fans and entire University of Alabama community. You guys make this place special and have made me feel right at home since Day 1."

Latham's departure will leave both a symbolic and literal large hole to fill on the offensive line. Kadyn Proctor is expected to return at one tackle spot, but there will be plenty of competition at the other. Alabama has players such as Elijah Pritchett and Miles McVay as some of the returning options on the roster. It also has added Texas A&M transfer Naquil Betrand as an option.

Latham will not likely be the last player headed to the NFL from this roster. Others will likely make their decisions known in the next few days.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 15.

