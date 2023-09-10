Alabama football offense struggles with snap exchanges for second consecutive week

For the second consecutive week, one of the simplest things in offensive football − the snap exchange − was problematic on multiple plays for Alabama in a 34-24 loss to Texas.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe managed to recover from one bobbled snap to throw a touchdown pass to Amari Niblack, but UA coach Nick Saban knows well that snap exchange issues more often than not result in losses, if not turnovers.

"It was very surprising to me. We haven't had an issue with that in the past, we haven't had an issue with that in practice," Saban said. "Those kinds of things put you behind the 8-ball on offense."

Last week in a blowout win over Middle Tennessee State, three shotgun snaps from center Seth McLaughlin barely came off the ground, but the Crimson Tide didn't pay a price for them. Milroe, in fact, corralled one that got past him and turned it into a nifty touchdown run against the Blue Raiders. The TD strike to Niblack against the Longhorns made a bad exchange easy to dismiss as well. But if the problem doesn't get solved, it's only a matter of time before it becomes much more costly.

"A great team like (Texas), they cause a lot of chaos," Milroe said. "... I've got to communicate with the offensive line better."

Saban said that problem, among others, were symptomatic of players channeling emotion poorly.

"You get a 5-yard penalty, we had a couple of those, I think we had two (bobbled) snaps and one false start, and those things put you behind the sticks," Saban said. "The discipline of playing, and this is one of the things I talk to our players about: it's great to have emotion and play with emotion. Everybody should have that. But that emotion has to be channeled into tangible, functional execution."

GOODBREAD: Alabama football band seating aside, some Texas AC gamesmanship didn't add up

ON THE CALL: Behind the scenes with Eli Gold in his return to the Alabama football booth after cancer

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football struggles with snap exchanges for second straight week