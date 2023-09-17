Alabama football offense rolled into Tampa, then the wheels fell off vs. USF | Goodbread

TAMPA − Engines have a way of letting you know when something's wrong.

If it's minor, it might just be a an annoying pinging sound, or a shift of gears that doesn't feel quite right. Sometimes there can be a false alarm, like the inevitable "check engine soon" dashboard light that generates more unnecessary diagnostic fees than … I digress.

In Alabama football's 17-3 win over South Florida on Saturday, none of the alarms were false. The engine conked out for an entire half, and the wheels came off, too.

To say that Alabama's quarterback situation is a mess right now would be a charitable description. Two were benched in a single afternoon − Jalen Milroe sat out after struggling against Texas last week, and transfer Tyler Buchner lasted less than a half after all five of his series ended in punts.

But this wasn't just the sound of a quarterback problem under the hood.

The Crimson Tide's pass protection had major issues dealing with the Bulls' heavy array of blitzes, allowing five sacks and far too much pressure for the second week in a row. The left side of the line, again, was especially problematic, and it didn't help that starting left guard Tyler Booker missed the contest with back spasms. Sometimes it was a running back who couldn't contain a pass rusher, and quarterbacks Buchner and Ty Simpson didn't always get the ball out on time.

But the fact that there was blame to go around doesn't cut it when the opponent is a South Florida team that went just 1-11 a year ago and had little business holding its own physically against what is supposed to be an upper-tier SEC program. The Bulls, after all, gave up more points (24) to FCS Florida A&M only a week ago.

Alabama's rushing attack came around just in time to deliver a punch in the second half, but the start-to-finish domination on the line of scrimmage that the Crimson Tide might've hoped for in the wake of the Texas loss never materialized.

Nick Saban opened his postgame remarks with much-deserved praise for the Crimson Tide defense, which stuffed USF time and again while the offense floundered. He added that he wanted players to enjoy the win for the customary 24 hours, but that might be a tough ask for an offense that can look forward to plenty of stop-rewind-starts in film review. The victory came in such ugly fashion that the offensive performance, relative to an impending SEC schedule that begins against Ole Miss next weekend, was far more ominous than it was encouraging.

"We're going to evaluate the quarterbacks that played today, and evaluate Jalen Milroe in terms of how he (previously) played and decide this week who gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive team," Saban said. "And that's the way we'll go."

The engine, of course, was making plenty of disconcerting noises last week in a 10-point home loss to Texas. Enough that Saban determined a quarterback change against USF would be best. Against the Longhorns, however, Milroe at least made enough explosive plays to give Alabama a slim lead entering the fourth quarter. The car, at least, stayed in the race and made a pass or two.

In Tampa, it barely made it out of the garage.

The quarterback room figures to be a fragile place right now, and it could be the end of the practice week before the coaching staff makes a decision on a starter against Ole Miss. Milroe or Simpson figure to be the most likely options. Pass protection looks like a house fire. If Booker returns to the lineup, that will certainly help, but Alabama has to improve its communication and anticipation up front. Two Alabama touchdowns were called back on penalties for the second week in a row, and Kool-Aid McKinstry lost an interception to offsetting flags. As such, Alabama's total of five flags for 35 yards belied how costly they were.

