Alabama football OC Tommy Rees couldn't look younger, and couldn't sound older | Goodbread

Young musicians can sing old songs, and nobody blinks.

Young actors can play old characters, and a good makeup artist can add 20 years to anyone's face.

It's not quite that simple for Tommy Rees, but the contrast is all the more striking for it. Alabama football's new offensive coordinator is 31, and looked even younger Sunday as he strode to the podium at the program's annual media day. He was still a teenager when the proliferation of the no-huddle, spread offense in college football began taking root. He was only 23, and just embarking on the transition from a playing career to a coaching career, when Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze's fast-break offensive style stunned the Crimson Tide for the first time in 2014, 23-17.

Relative to 71-year-old head coach Nick Saban, he's still just a kid. By any sensible logic, he should be doing what all the other highly-regarded young coaches his age are doing: scheming touchdowns with shotgun formations, five-receiver sets and empty backfields, all at a breakneck tempo. On plenty of campuses, that's where the game has gone. "If they spread out any further," 65-year-old defensive coordinator Kevin Steele noted minutes before Rees spoke, "they'd be on the bench."

Then, in comes Rees, one of the youngest coordinators in the college game, talking like a silver-haired veteran coach who isn't nearly ready to forsake the fundamental importance of a running game, or the enhanced value it can bring on the goal line and in short-yardage situations.

"The physical part of the game has always resonated with me. I think the offensive line is a group that can be unsung a little bit," Rees said. "Without that group of five in front of you, it's hard to do anything well, not just run the football, not just throw the football, but really, you face an uphill battle."

The direction college offenses have generally gone hasn't influenced the way Rees sees the game nearly as much as his lived experience in the sport. And by lived experience, we're talking about the son of a coach, Bill Rees, who spent 15 years coaching at UCLA back when offensive football began with a power running game. A coach who then moved into a scouting career in the NFL, where offensive football was much slower to trend toward spread-based attacks. Add atop that Tommy Rees' playing career at Notre Dame, in a more traditional offense under Brian Kelly, and it's little wonder that his words don't really match his generation when it comes to coaching.

The timing for the contrast could be ideal.

Although the Crimson Tide running game averaged more than five yards per carry last season, it placed middle of the pack in the SEC in terms of yards per game. That was understandable given the brilliant talents of quarterback Bryce Young, but with UA now facing a transition to a significantly less experienced quarterback, 2023 likely isn't the year to air it out in Tuscaloosa.

But it just might be the right year for a young new coach to preach the oldest of fundamentals.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Goodbread: Tommy Rees couldn't look younger, and couldn't sound older