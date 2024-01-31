What is Alabama football OC Ryan Grubb's approach with QBs? Michael Penix reveals

MOBILE — Some quarterback coaches take a calm, measured approach with their passers even when they're upset. It's the "quarterback whisperer" approach; one that might help a quarterback maintain an even-keeled demeanor — always a good thing at the most important position on the field — not to mention the benefit of relationship-building.

Others are more old-school, and will get in a quarterback's ear the same as any assistant coach would at any other position. New Alabama football offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is a quarterbacks coach now, but he started in the business as an offensive line coach. So it should come as no surprise that he's not the whispering type. At least, not according to Washington's Heisman Trophy finalist QB of last year, Michael Penix.

"Whenever things aren't going right," Penix said Wednesday at the Reese's Senior Bowl, "he definitely will speak up and make his presence felt."

Also not surprising: the old offensive line coach in Grubb sometimes comes out when things aren't right up front. New offensive line coach Scott Huff, apparently, has a ready-made graduate assistant in Grubb.

"You can hear it the way he talks to offensive linemen," Penix said. "He does certain things to help those guys and he can talk about their schemes and their footwork. You can tell he knows what he's talking about with that group."

Added former Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten: "In team offense meetings, he'll point it out to you. He's a great quarterbacks coach and an offensive mastermind, but if the OL is slacking or if you miss a combo block, he'll let you know, and he'll let you know in front of everybody."

Still, it's the quarterback relationship that is primary for Grubb, and Penix said the two got along splendidly.

"We're so close, man. I appreciate him for everything. He's a phenomenal coach. It helped prepare me to a level where I don't think anybody else was more prepared than me for any situation," Penix said.

A hard-driving coach will be what Alabama's returning starter at quarterback, Jalen Milroe, is already used to. Former UA offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, by all accounts, minced no words when he wasn't happy.

As for the scheme that new head coach Kalen DeBoer and Grubb will install, Penix said it's a quarterback-driven system. The quarterback handles checks on pass protections, and must make quick reads. The DeBoer-Grubb offense will debut at Bryant-Denny Stadium at the annual A-Day game on April 13.

"He loves to take his shots and take chances. He trusts in his quarterbacks to make the right reads, and it paid off for us," Penix said. "He's going to push the ball vertically, but he's going to make sure the timing on those plays is perfect."

