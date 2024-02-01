Alabama football OC Ryan Grubb a candidate for Seahawks OC opening | Reports

Alabama football offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is being considered for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator opening, per multiple reports.

Pro Football Talk first reported the news on Grubb, and the Seattle Times and 247Sports have since confirmed.

Grubb has been Washington's offensive coordinator the past two seasons under Kalen DeBoer, who was named Alabama's next football coach in wake of Nick Saban's retirement in early January. Grubb has not officially been announced as the next offensive coordinator yet, but he has been recruiting for the Crimson Tide, as recently as this week.

The Seahawks just hired Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to be the next coach. And now he needs an offensive coordinator.

Losing Grubb would be a considerable loss if he is offered and takes the Seahawks offensive coordinator job.

"I think Ryan is one of the best if not the best play callers in college football," said Jake Haener, a New Orleans Saints quarterback who played for Grubb at Fresno State. "Don’t get me wrong, Kalen is an unbelievable coach and has just as good of an offensive mind, but I think Ryan really holds that offense to a standard and holds people accountable. For me in my six years of college football and my first year in the NFL, there’s nobody even close to the type of coach he is."

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Time to panic about Alabama football roster? Here's another idea

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Ryan Grubb: Seahawks considering Alabama football OC for same job | Report