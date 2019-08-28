Report: Multiple Alabama players suspended for first half of season opener against Duke

Two Alabama running backs will miss at least the first half of the Crimson Tide's season-opener against Duke on Saturday. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Multiple Crimson Tide players won’t see the field right away when No. 2 Alabama kicks off the 2019 season on Saturday afternoon.

Running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson have been suspended for the first half of Alabama’s game against Duke on Saturday for missing a team function, according to Alabama.com’s Joseph Goodman. It’s not clear what function Harris and Robinson actually missed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alabama RBs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson will be suspended for the first half of the season opener against Duke for missing a team function, according to a source. — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) August 27, 2019

Harris ran for 783 yards and four touchdowns last season in his sophomore campaign, and Robinson ran for 272 yards and two touchdowns. The pair were expected to be Alabama’s top two backs this season.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo College Fantasy Football league for free today]

In their absence, freshman running back Kielan Robinson is expected to start instead. Robinson, a four-star Rivals.com prospect out of Washington, D.C., chose Alabama over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and Michigan State, among others.

According to Rivals.com, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Terrell Lewis were also suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game after missing a team function. Smith recorded 693 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions last season for the Crimson Tide. Lewis missed all of last season with an ACL injury.

Alabama will take on Duke at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide were listed as a 34-point favorite as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Westgate.

More from Yahoo Sports: