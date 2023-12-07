Alabama football needs to replicate Georgia game, not Auburn in this area to beat Michigan

Alabama football denied Georgia's running game on numerous occasions in the SEC Championship Game.

There was Trezmen Marshall tackling Daijun Edwards for a loss on third-and-2 in the first quarter. And Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold denying Edwards on third-and-1 in the third quarter. And Deontae Lawson stopping Edwards short of the first-down marker on third-and-1 in the fourth quarter. And Jihaad Campbell halting Kendall Milton for no gain on third-and-1 from the Alabama 1-yard line. Just to name a few moments.

The Alabama run defense had one of its best games of the season. It allowed 78 yards on 31 carries for an average of 2.5 yards per carry. It gave up three touchdowns on the ground, a season high, but two of the three resulted from 1-yard gains.

The performance against the Bulldogs was Alabama's third best against an SEC opponent this season in yards per carry allowed. It was a stark contrast from the week prior, in which Auburn rushed for 244 yards off 42 attempts, an average of 5.8 yards per rush.

The past two games are a perfect case of "do this, not that" for what Alabama will need against Michigan in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff.

Replicate the run defense from the SEC Championship Game, and Alabama should win Jan. 1. Repeat the run defense from the Iron Bowl, and it could be a long game for the Crimson Tide.

The Wolverines run more than they pass; in 2023, Michigan has run 493 times compared to 315 pass attempts.

Blake Corum leads the way for the Wolverines offense and is perhaps the greatest threat. The running back has rushed for 1,028 yards this season on 218 carries for an average of 4.7 yards per carry. The number that impresses the most is 24: He has a nation-leading 24 rushing touchdowns. In fact, no player has more touchdowns than him in the country.

For comparison, Alabama has 30 rushing touchdowns, 12 of which have come from quarterback Jalen Milroe. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, Alabama's two lead backs, have combined for 11 rushing scores.

The passing game for the Wolverines isn't bad, but the Crimson Tide has faced better this season. Quarterback JJ McCarthy has completed 213 of 287 pass attempts (74.2%) this season for 2,630 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

It's striking how much more the Wolverines have scored via rushing compared to passing down the stretch. From November on, Michigan passed for one touchdown but rushed for 15 scores against Purdue, Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State and Iowa.

McCarthy hasn't passed for 200 yards or more since the Purdue game on Nov. 4.

What does that mean? Well let's just say if Michigan is going to beat Alabama, it's probably not going to primarily be through the air.

So if Alabama wants to win, it needs to stop the Wolverines on the ground, plain and simple. Replicate the Georgia performance, and leave the Iron Bowl run-defense effort in the rear view mirror.

