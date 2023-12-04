Alabama football names team MVP, three permanent captains in awards banquet

Jalen Milroe, once benched as the starting quarterback earlier this season, is now it's most valuable player.

During the team's annual awards banquet, the quarterback won four team awards in addition to being named one of three permanent captains.

After Alabama won the SEC Championship over Georgia and earned the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff, here's a list of all the award winners.

Unsung Hero Award

To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it: Trey Amos, Malik Benson, CJ Dippre, Jah-Marien Latham, Trezmen Marshall, Kobe Prentice, Kristian Story

Outstanding Senior Scholar

To the senior with the highest GPA: Justin Eboigbe, Seth McLaughlin, Will Reichard

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year: James Brockermeyer, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Shawn Murphy, DeVonta Smith.

Iron Man Award

To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program: Caleb Downs, Tim Keenan III, Jam Miller, Jaeden Roberts.

Most Inspiring Player

To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players): Jalen Milroe

Pat Trammel Award

To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama football team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama: Justin Eboigbe, Malachi Moore, Roydell Williams.

Outstanding Defensive Performer

To the player with the most tackles/points: Chris Braswell, Caleb Downs, Deontae Lawson, Dallas Turner

Up-Front Award

To the outstanding lineman from each unit: Tyler Booker, Tim Keenan III, JC Latham, Jaheim Oatis

Defensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit: Terrion Arnold, Jihaad Campbell, Jaylen Key, Tim Smith

Offensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit: Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Amari Niblack, Kadyn Proctor

President's Award

To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success: Malachi Moore, Robbie Ouzts, Damon Payne Jr., Roydell Williams

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award

A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time: Ricky Davis

Special Teams Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable special teams player: James Burnip, Kneeland Hibbett, Will Reichard, Quandarrius Robinson

Offensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable offensive player: Jermaine Burton, Jase McClellan, Jalen Milroe

Defensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable defensive player: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner

Most Valuable Player Award

To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players): Jalen Milroe

Captain Awards

To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players): Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore, Dallas Turner

