Alabama football names its Student-Athletes of the Week

We are currently right in the middle of the college football offseason, but with the SEC schedule release and recruiting, the content surrounding the Alabama Crimson Tide never ends.

On Thursday, Alabama released this week’s recipients of the Student-Athletes of the Week and a trio of second-year Crimson Tide players earned the honor, Kendrick Law, Jaheim Oatis, and Miles Kitselman.

Law is a sophomore wide receiver who appears to be making moves this offseason and could be in for a special second year in Tuscaloosa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Oatis made himself famous with his massive weight transformation as a true freshman last season and will be among the starters along the Alabama defensive line this fall.

Kitselman is one of six tight ends battling for playing time this fall. Kitselman was an offensive lineman in high school and his physicality will likely allow him to see playing time in heavy personnel around the goal line and short-yardage situations.

Congratulations to these young men for their outstanding work in the classroom and on the gridiron.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

More Football!

Alabama football countdown to kickoff: 79 days Alabama football's 2024 SEC opponents revealed

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire