Alabama Football names 2022 Homecoming opponent

Alabama Football has announced the opponent for the University’s homecoming game for the 2022 season.

Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will be in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 22, but won’t get to participate in all of the Homecoming-related festivities.

Alabama’s record against Mississippi State is 841-18 with 3 ties, leaning in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Last season, Alabama took on Tennessee for the Homecoming game and won, continuing Nick Saban’s undefeated Homecoming win streak.

The Crimson Tide season will kickoff at home against Utah State and has plenty of interesting matchups on the schedule, including Texas.

