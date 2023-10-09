Alabama football midseason report card: Grading every unit, from quarterbacks to specialists

Alabama football has reached the midway point of the 2023 season.

It's time for a midterm assessment as the No. 10 Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) prepare to play Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). Here's how we graded each position group through six games.

Quarterbacks: B

This isn't just a grade for Jalen Milroe. It also includes the South Florida game that saw a sputtering offense with Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner. Still, that performance isn't enough to tank the grade. The past three games have been Milroe's best stretch as a collegiate player, even with a mistake here and there. Milroe's deep pass has been lethal (17 of 25 for 602 yards, 7 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, per Pro Football Focus). He also has had some electric runs. Milroe still has room for improvement, but he's made considerable strides this season.

PENALTY PROBLEM: Unpacking Alabama football penalty problem: The good and bad news

JERMAINE BURTON: Alabama football finally found go-to receiving weapon vs. Texas A&M

Running backs: B

The running game took a step back against Texas A&M, but Jase McClellan has had a solid year. He has already tied his 2022 season total of 31 missed tackles forced, per PFF. Roydell Williams has also been dependable at times; he closed out the USF game for the struggling offense. McClellan's average per rush (4.7 in 2023 from 5.8 in 2022) is down, though, while Williams' is similar to 2022. Jam Miller and Justice Haynes have seen limited work.

Receivers: C+

Jermaine Burton essentially matched what he had done all season in one game vs. Texas A&M with nine receptions for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns. He seems to have finally emerged as the No. 1 option for Milroe, but the receivers otherwise have been a group that has shown flashes but little consistency. Malik Benson hasn't had the impact many expected, Isaiah Bond hasn't been much of a factor outside of the Middle Tennessee and Texas A&M games. Ja'Corey Brooks, once the Iron Bowl hero, has seen his role in the offense greatly dwindle. This group needs to build on the Texas A&M game in the second half of the season.

Offensive linemen: D+

It's no secret this group hasn't lived up to the preseason hype. The adjustment to college football has taken some time for true freshman Kadyn Proctor, whose best football is ahead of him. Tyler Booker and JC Latham have had good moments, but the offensive line play has otherwise been all over the place. Seth McLaughlin's had well-documented snapping issues. The group also hasn't gotten near the push needed in the running game on a consistent basis. And the pass blocking struggled for a while but has seen some recent improvement. Ultimately, if Alabama wants to have any shot at the College Football Playoff, the offensive line needs to step up in the second half of the season.

Defensive line: B+

Tim Keenan III has been a pleasant surprise at defensive tackle. He grabbed the starting spot with Jaheim Oatis moving to defensive end, and Keenan has made the most of it. Keenan is third on the defense in pressures with 13, per PFF. He also has two sacks. Defensive end Justin Eboigbe has also put together some strong tape, and he won SEC defensive lineman of the week for his efforts vs. Texas A&M. Oatis has dealt with an injury some but has also made some plays. Overall, the group has shown growth through the first half of the season and has set up the linebackers for success.

Linebackers: A

Alabama has arguably the best edge-rushing duo in the SEC in Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. Each has been affecting the quarterback. Inside linebacker Deontae Lawson has been one of the best players on the team, and Trezmen Marshall has been a solid addition from Georgia in the transfer portal. Even inside linebacker reserves Jihaad Campbell and Kendrick Blackshire have made plays. Alabama finally has stout inside linebacker play again similar to many great Saban Crimson Tide defenses.

Secondary: A-

The defensive backs are one of the better position groups on the team, especially with Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold at corner. Teams rarely have success throwing at either. The Texas game wasn't this units best, but the secondary has shown significant improvement since then. Outside of that blemish in Week 2, the secondary has been fairly stout. True freshman safety Caleb Downs has lived up to, and darn near exceeded, the preseason hype. Jaylen Key has been decent at one safety spot. Malachi Moore has been crucial at Star, and his absence will be felt if he has to miss extended time with an ankle injury. Overall, the group is in a solid spot through the first half of the season.

Special teams: A-

Will Reichard and James Burnip make up arguably the best kicking/punting duo in college football. Reichard is as reliable as it gets, having made 25 consecutive field goals. Meanwhile, Burnip has turned into a top-notch punter, averaging 48.04 yards a punt, which ranks No. 6 in the nation. He's had nine punts travel 50 or more yards with a long of 67 yards against Mississippi State. The special teams units have also created turnovers. If not for some muffed punts and a kickoff return called back by a penalty, this could have been an A+.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football report card: Grading Tide midway through season