Alabama football making late push to flip 2024 RB prospect

Alabama football is making a late push to flip a four-star running back in its own backyard, Kevin Riley.

Riley, who just wrapped up his senior season at Tuscaloosa County high school, committed to play for Miami (Florida) on June 19, but has since been in contact with the Crimson Tide, he confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News.

When he originally committed to Miami in June, Riley was the highest ranked commit in the Canes' Class of 2024, which is now ranked No. 11 nationally on 247Sports Composite. He is also one of two running backs in Miami's 2024 class.

If he were to flip, the 5-11, 195-pound back, who is ranked the No. 6 running back in the state on 247Sports Composite, would be the sole running back in Alabama football's Class of 2024, which is ranked No. 4 in the country. He also would be the 10th in-state commit in Alabama's stacked 2024 class.

Riley, being in Alabama's backyard, has attended three Crimson Tide games this season — Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss and LSU — and he is planning to take an official visit to Alabama sometime in December. He will be in Coral Gables, Florida this weekend, though, for Miami football's final home game of the season versus Louisville.

Tuscaloosa County coach Adam Winegarden previously said Riley is waiting until February to sign his National Letter of Intent, where he will make it clear where he will be playing next fall.

For the Wildcats this season, Riley played in eight games where he ran the ball 124 times for 769 yards and seven touchdowns, along with hauling in eight passes for 43 yards and one score. He also saw time on the defensive side of the ball, tallying up 10 total tackles. Tuscaloosa County finished the season 5-5 overall and sixth in 7A-Region 3.

Alabama football has been known for its ability to flip players committed elsewhere, including Peyton Woodyard, who was previously committed to Georgia, and Jay Lindsey, who was previously committed to Mississippi State, in its Class of 2024. If he were to flip, Riley would be the seventh player the Crimson Tide has flipped in their 2024 class.

