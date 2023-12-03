Alabama football makes College Football Playoff, will face No. 1 Michigan

ATLANTA − Buckle up, college football. Alabama football is back in the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide’s inclusion in the four-team field looked far from guaranteed heading into Sunday, even after Alabama beat the No. 1 team in the SEC Championship Game, ending Georgia’s 29-game winning streak. Michigan and Washington appeared to be all but locks, and undefeated Florida State and one-loss Texas, which has the head-to-head win over Alabama, each had reasons to make the playoff. Then Sunday arrived, and the CFP committee announced it had included Alabama.

The Crimson Tide earned the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Florida State, after an undefeated season and winning the ACC, was left out and received the No. 5 ranking. Alabama was ranked No. 4 in strength of record and No. 5 in strength of schedule, per ESPN. Florida State, meanwhile, was No. 3 in strength of record and No. 55 in strength of schedule.

No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas will face each other in the other CFP semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, also on Jan. 1.

Anyone watching the Texas loss in Week 2 or the ugly win over South Florida in Week 3 would have been right to doubt this happening. Alabama looked nothing like a playoff team at that point. Then the Crimson Tide rattled off 11 consecutive wins, including victories over ranked teams in Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU and then Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

The SEC had never been left out of the College Football Playoff since it began during the 2014 season. Alabama’s inclusion ensures that streak extends to another year before the four-team field expands to 12 in 2024.

The Crimson Tide has also never gone more than three seasons without a national championship during Nick Saban’s tenure. Alabama’s inclusion in the CFP will give that run a chance to continue.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

