Alabama football lets championship hopes slip away in Rose Bowl OT loss to Michigan

PASADENA, California − That performance from Alabama football shouldn't be shocking.

It was basically the same Crimson Tide that often appeared each game throughout the 2023 season en route to the College Football Playoff. You know, the Alabama team that sputters out of the gate, snaps poorly at times, makes timely adjustments at halftime, and then plays fairly stout second-half defense. But unlike many of those games where Alabama proved resilient and pulled out a win, it ended differently in Pasadena.

At the Rose Bowl, Michigan defeated Alabama 27-20 in overtime. The Crimson Tide's season ends while the Wolverines advance to the national championship.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 4 Alabama (12-2) and No. 1 Michigan (14-0).

Michigan wins overtime

After all that happened in regulation, it all came down to what happened in overtime. First, the Wolverines scored on two plays. Then against the Alabama offense, Michigan held on to keep the Crimson Tide out of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.

Alabama's defense giving up a late touchdown, the only score of the second half for Michigan, set up the overtime period.

Pass protection struggles highlight Alabama's slow start

Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe had been sacked as many times as he had completed a pass in the first half: Five.

Michigan frequently pressured Milroe, and the Alabama quarterback seldom had much time to throw for most of the first half. The only touchdown drive of the first half came via four running plays, and a recovery of a muffed punt set up the drive in the first place.

Milroe and the offense finally moved the ball again on the last drive before halftime, but it only resulted in a field goal. Before that, Alabama had punted on four of five drives. Despite all the struggles, the Crimson Tide only found itself trailing 13-10 at the break.

James Burnip, Will Reichard shine

It's not a good thing when your punter is perhaps your most valuable player, but bad punting can make bad offensive play even worse.

Burnip certainly didn't give Alabama bad punting. Far from it. He boomed punts, including a 62-yarder in the third quarter. The Australian punter had no shortage of work, and he made the most of it. He was vital in the field-position game.

And then there was Reichard, who nailed two 50-plus yard kicks for an offense that badly needed points. Overall, Alabama had a big edge in special special teams.

Alabama ground game sparks offense in second half

When the Crimson Tide needed to get the offense rolling in the second half, it first turned to Justice Haynes.

He got several handoffs after the break and made the most of them. The true freshman brought an extra gear the Michigan defense struggled against.

The drive in which Alabama took the lead, Haynes was part. Then some runs from Milroe set up a touchdown run from running back Jase McClellan. That gave Alabama a 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter. McClellan, Haynes and Milroe's legs all proved clutch late.

