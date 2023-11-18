Will Alabama football LB Chris Braswell be able to play vs. Auburn after targeting ejection?

Alabama football's Chris Braswell was ejected in the Crimson Tide's matchup on Saturday against Chattanooga at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The ejection came at the 8:45 mark in the first quarter following a targeting call on Braswell after a hit on Chattanooga quarterback Luke Schomburg. While it looked like Braswell was leading with his hands while making the play, his helmet ultimately clipped the facemask of Schomburg's helmet and Braswell launched himself into the quarterback.

Under NCAA rules, if a player is disqualified in the first half of play for a targeting penalty, he is out for the remainder of the game. However, if he is penalized in the second half, he is out for the remainder of the game and the first half of the next game.

With the call coming in the first half, Braswell cut his senior day short and has to sit out the remainder of the game vs. the Mocs. However, he will be eligible for Alabama's matchup against Auburn next week in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama will travel to Auburn next week to close out the regular season.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Behind Bryant-Denny Stadium's reawakening during Alabama football 2023 season

