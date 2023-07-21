Alabama football lands William Sanders, a 2024 Brookwood offensive lineman, over LSU

Alabama football has landed its third offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class, and Nick Saban didn't have to go far to get him.

William Sanders, a 2024 offensive lineman from nearby Brookwood, announced Friday he picked the in-state Crimson Tide. He selected Alabama over the LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Sanders had 22 offers overall. Other SEC schools included Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Sanders is a four-star interior offensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked as the No. 24 interior offensive lineman in the class, the No. 21 prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 397 prospect overall in the 2024 class.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford is listed as his primary recruiter. The Crimson Tide offered Sanders on June 2, per 247Sports.

Sanders gives Alabama 15 commitments in the 2024 class. He's the sixth player in the class to commit in the month of July.

Sanders becomes the ninth four-star prospect from whom Alabama has received a verbal pledge. The Crimson Tide has three five-star prospects so far who headline the class in Perry Thompson, Jaylen Mbakwe and Julian Sayin.

Prior to Sanders' commitment, Alabama ranked No. 5 among all teams in the 2024 recruiting rankings, per the 247Sports Composite.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: William Sanders picks Alabama football over LSU, Mississippi State