Alabama football lands Vanderbilt transfer lineman Tyler Steen

Alabama has gained another valuable transfer who should compete to start immediately. It was announced that Vanderbilt offensive line transfer Tyler Steen has decided to transfer to Alabama.

The 6-5, 315-pound lineman chose the Crimson Tide over programs like LSU and Kentucky.

He started in 10 of 11 games last season for the Commodores and still has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Steen has been a starter on the offensive line for Vanderbilt since his sophomore season in 2019.

Originally a three-star prospect in high school in Miami as part of the class of 2018, Steen committed to Vanderbilt, which at the time was led by Derek Mason, in December of 2017.

He decided to stick with the program during the 2021 season under new Commodores head coach Clark Lea but announced his transfer intentions in early January following the season.

His effort will be much-needed on an Alabama offensive line that has two vacant spots heading into the 2022 season. He should be expected to start somewhere on the Crimson Tide offensive line upon arrival, however, where he will be placed remains to be seen.

Steen is yet another former Power 5 starter that will compete in a crimson uniform this season.

Former LSU All-American defensive back Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech All-ACC running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia leading receiver Jermaine Burton are already on campus for spring practice.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued updates regarding Alabama football.

