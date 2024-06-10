Alabama football lands Michael Carroll, an offensive lineman in 2025 recruiting class

Michael Carroll has committed to Alabama football, Carroll told On3 on Monday.

Carroll is a four-star offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The 247Sports Composite lists him as a four-star prospect ranked No. 9 among interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Carroll is listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and plays for Central Bucks East high school.

Carroll picked Alabama over schools such as Georgia, Michigan and Penn State, among others. His commitment gives coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide its 13th commitment for the 2025 class, and he is the first offensive lineman to join the group. Before Carroll's pledge, Alabama ranked No. 5 among all teams for 2025 recruiting classes, per the 247Sports Composite.

The Crimson Tide also recently received commitments from quarterback Keelon Russell and cornerback Chuck McDonald, both four-star prospects in the 2025 class.

ALABAMA ATHLETICS: What does future hold for Alabama athletics? What to know at this critical juncture

KEELON RUSSELL: Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer flip four-star 2025 quarterback Keelon Russell from SMU

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Michael Carroll: Alabama football lands 2025 offensive lineman