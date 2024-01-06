Alabama football lands Meridian's Daniel Hill, 4-star RB for 2024 recruiting class

Daniel Hill committed to Alabama football over Mississippi State, Tennessee and South Carolina, among others, on Saturday during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

He is a running back out of Meridian High School in Mississippi. Hill is a four-star prospect, the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 15 running back in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Hill earned 247Sports predictions to Alabama and South Carolina in early November. However, MSU made a push after hiring former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as coach Nov. 26 to replace Zach Arnett.

Despite earning an offer from MSU on Oct. 21, 2021, Hill didn't take an official visit to Starkville until Dec. 8.

Prior to his commitment, Hill scored a pair of touchdowns in the nationally televised All-American Bowl.

