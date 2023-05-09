Alabama football lands Louisiana's Trey Amos from transfer portal

Alabama football has dipped into the transfer portal for a cornerback from the state of Louisiana for the second offseason in a row.

University of Louisiana cornerback Trey Amos announced Tuesday that he has committed to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Ahead of the 2022 season, Alabama added LSU cornerback Eli Ricks from the transfer portal.

Amos is a 6-foot-1, 197-pound cornerback from New Iberia, Louisiana. He has seen playing time over the past three seasons for the Ragin' Cajuns and had his most productive season in 2022. This past year, he tallied 36 tackles and broke up eight passes during his redshirt sophomore season.

In 2021, Amos finished with 14 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble. Amos had made 12 starts and played 1,278 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

He joins tight end CJ Dippre (Maryland), linebacker Trezmen Marshall (Georgia) and quarterback Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame) as Alabama's transfer portal additions in 2023.

Amos will join a cornerback group led by Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold and Earl Little Jr. McKinstry is expected to have one starting spot locked down. Arnold had the other starting spot on A-Day. But Alabama needed to supplement its cornerback depth with some spring departures. Tre'Quon Fegans departed for USC and Jahquez Robinson left for Colorado. The Crimson Tide also lost Ricks to the NFL Draft.

BEHIND THE SCENES: Behind the scenes with Alabama football: What it's like to be with the team on A-Day

TOMMY REES: Following Tommy Rees at A-Day: What we learned about Alabama football offensive coordinator

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football adds cornerback Trey Amos from Louisiana as transfer