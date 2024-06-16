Alabama football lands London Simmons, a defensive lineman in 2025 recruiting class

Alabama football has landed a commitment in the class of 2025 from defensive lineman London Simmons, Simmons told On3 on Sunday.

Simmons is the 15th commitment in Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide's 2025 recruiting class but just the second defensive lineman in the group alongside Antonio Coleman. He is the third commitment Alabama has picked up in the last week, following the commitments of Mal Waldrep and Michael Carroll.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 DL London Simmons has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 295 DL from Flowood, MS chose the Crimson Tide over Arkansas, Florida State, & NC State



“To be the best you have to play with the best #LANK🐘”https://t.co/JIlpcCADIs pic.twitter.com/SQT869Nfd1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 16, 2024

Simmons is listed as 6-foot-3, 295-pounds and plays for Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi. 247Sports has Simmons listed as a three-star prospect ranked the No. 67 defensive lineman in the 2025 class and the No. 15 prospect in Mississippi.

Before Simmons pledge, Alabama ranked No. 3 among all teams in the 2025 recruiting cycle per 247Sports Composite.

Simmons chose Alabama over a total of 13 offers, including those from Florida State, LSU and Ole Miss. Simmons recently took a visit to the Capstone on June 14.

ALABAMA ATHLETICS: What does future hold for Alabama athletics? What to know at this critical juncture

KEELON RUSSELL: Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer flip four-star 2025 quarterback Keelon Russell from SMU

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: London Simmons: Alabama football lands 2025 defensive lineman