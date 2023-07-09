Alabama football has landed its first international commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

Justin Okoronkwo announced Sunday he has committed to the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban.

Okoronkwo is a linebacker from Germany whom the 247Sports Composite lists as a three-star prospect. He's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and is the No. 84 linebacker in the 2024 class, per 247Sports. Nationally, he's the No. 1000 player.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I am happy to announce that i am 100% fully committed to the University of Alabama! lets get to work," he tweeted Sunday.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Alabama football's 3 most important position coaches for 2023

2023 SCHEDULE: Who will be Alabama football's toughest opponent in 2023? Ranking all 12 by difficulty

Okoronkwo had initially committed to Maryland but de-committed this weekend before switching to the Crimson Tide. He also had offers from a handful of Big Ten programs including Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State, among others.

Okoronkwo gives Alabama 11 commits for the 2024 class, headlined by five-stars in quarterback Julian Sayin, athlete Jaylen Mbakwe and receiver Perry Thompson. So far, the class has three five-stars, five four-stars and three three-stars.

Advertisement

The class ranks No. 26 overall, per 247Sports. More commitments are expected soon, though. Alabama is looking to land the No. 1 class again this season after putting together the top class for the 2023 cycle.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football lands Justin Okoronkwo, a 2024 linebacker from Germany