Alabama football lands fourth in-state commit in 2025 class with Myles Johnson

Alabama football landed its seventh commitment in its Class of 2025 with Myles Johnson.

Johnson announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday afternoon.

"It's a dream come true to be honest," Johnson said in a Tweet. "The day that I got the offer was the day that I realized it was home."

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker is Alabama's fourth in-state commit from its 2025 class, joining Antonio Coleman, Ryan Williams and Anthony Rogers.

Out of Brewton, Alabama, the three-star is ranked the No. 17 player in Alabama on 247Sports. He held four total offers from Alabama, Liberty, Mississippi State and Tuskegee.

Johnson is expected to be in Tuscaloosa later this month for Alabama's matchup versus Tennessee (Oct. 21), then a couple weeks later for the Crimson Tide's game against LSU (Nov.4).

