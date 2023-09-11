Alabama football lands four-star in-state DL Antonio Coleman

Alabama football picked up its sixth pledge in its class of 2025 with in-state commit Antonio Coleman.

Coleman announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday night on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The four-star defensive lineman joins Ryan Williams, Jaime Ffrench, Anthony Roger, Mason Short and Dontrell Glover in Alabama's class of 2025, which is ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports composite.

Coleman is currently ranked as the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama in the class of 2025, and the No. 25 defensive lineman, by 247Sports.

Out of Saraland, Alabama, Coleman helped the Spartans to a 2022 Class 6A state championship. So far this season, Saraland is 3-0, 2-0 in 6A-Region 1 play.

Inside linebackers coach Robert Bala and defensive line coach Freddie Roach are listed as his primary and secondary recruiters.

ALABAMA IN NEW TOP-25 POLL: Alabama football rankings: How far Crimson Tide fell in top 25 after loss to Texas

NICK SABAN TALKS QB PLAY: What Nick Saban said about Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner ahead of USF game

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football picks up four-star Antonio Coleman