Alabama football lands four-star edge to its 2025 class

Alabama football picked up another commitment for its 2025 class late Friday night.

Javion Hilson, a four-star edge rusher out of Cocoa High School in Florida, committed to the Crimson Tide over the likes of Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Texas, among others.

He announced his commitment to Alabama following Cocoa's 20-6 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2S State Championship game. The 6-3, 225-pound junior recorded 90 total tackles and 14 sacks heading into Cocoa's state championship game on Friday night.

Hilson is rated the No. 6 player overall in Florida and the No. 7 EDGE, per 247Sports Composite. He is the ninth commit in Alabama's class of 2025, which is tabbed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. He is the second edge the Crimson Tide have added in their 2025 class, joining Zion Grady out of Charles Henderson (Alabama).

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Javion Wilson, four-star edge, commits to Alabama