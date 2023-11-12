Alabama football lands five-star Zion Grady, the No. 1 edge in the Class of 2025

Alabama football landed its eighth commitment in the Class of 2025 on Sunday with Zion Grady.

The five-star edge out of Charles Henderson High School becomes in the fifth in-state prospect in the Crimson Tide’s Class of 2025 — which is ranked No. 2 in the country on 247Sports Composite — joining Anthony Rogers, Ryan Williams, Antonio Coleman and Myles Johnson.

Grady, the nation's No. 1 edge according to 247Sports Composite, picked Alabama a total of 22 other offers, including those from Georgia, Florida State and Auburn. He is also listed as the No. 19 player in the country and the No. 4 player in Alabama in the Class of 2025 on 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound elite pass rusher currently leads his high school team this season with 70 tackles, 21 of those for loss, along with nine sacks and one interception.

Grady has been to Tuscaloosa many times this season, attending Alabama’s games versus Texas and Tennessee.

Special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler was listed as Grady’s primary recruiter, alongside inside linebackers coach Robert Bala.

