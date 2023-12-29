Alabama football lands Domani Jackson, a USC DB, in transfer portal

LOS ANGELES − Nick Saban has to be extra happy about this addition.

At his core, Saban is a defensive backs coach, first and foremost. So when he adds a former five-star cornerback via the transfer portal, no one is probably more thrilled than him.

Domani Jackson, the former No. 5 player in the 2022 recruiting class, announced he had chosen Alabama football as his next home. Jackson had played two seasons for USC before entering the transfer portal in December.

He's a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback who played for Mater Dei high school in Santa Ana, California. The 247Sports Composite listed him as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2022 class as a five-star prospect.

247Sports ranked him as the No. 25 player in the transfer portal and the No. 3 cornerback.

As a freshman at USC in 2022, Jackson played in seven games. His role grew in 2023 as he tallied 32 tackles and broke up three passes.

Jackson becomes the latest player to join the Crimson Tide via the transfer portal. LT Overton, the former Texas A&M defensive lineman, announced his transfer to the Crimson Tide in December.

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Alabama football transfer portal tracker: Roster changes ahead of 2024 season

BEAR BRYANT: Bear Bryant helped launch his law career. Now Mike Brock helps Alabama as a trustee

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Domani Jackson picks Alabama football out of transfer portal