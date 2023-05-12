Alabama Football lands commitment from UAB safety transfer Jaylen Key

The Alabama football program received more good news as Jaylen Key announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday. Key makes for the fifth transfer that Alabama has landed this off-season. The other four were CJ Dippre (Maryland), Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame), Trezmen Marshall (Georgia), and Trey Amos (Louisiana).

Key made two trips to Tuscaloosa prior to making his decision. One was for an unofficial visit while the other visit was official. Key also took official visits to both Ole Miss and Florida State. Key ultimately chose the Crimson Tide over the Rebels and Seminoles.

In four seasons at UAB, Key tallied 78 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions. The majority of those statistics came during his redshirt-junior season as he recorded 60 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and threee interceptions.

With Alabama losing safeties DeMarcco Hellams, Brian Branch, and Jordan Battle to the NFL draft, Key could come in and have an opportunity to compete for a starting safety spot.

BREAKING: Former UAB Safety Jaylen Key has Committed to Alabama! The 6’2 210 S chose the Crimson Tide over FSU and Ole Miss. Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/cbfQeU8URy pic.twitter.com/bK3BuoHJLS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire