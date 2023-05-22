Alabama Football lands commitment from in-state, 2024 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman
Defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman of the 2024 class announced his commitment to Alabama on Sunday evening. Beaman chose the Crimson Tide over programs such as Clemson, Auburn, and Georgia.
Beaman plays for A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. As a junior, he recorded 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three interceptions.
One thing that stands out about Beaman is his size at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds. He can play a variety of different positions along the defensive line. His versatility could certainly help with replacing Justin Eboigbe after he heads to the NFL after the 2023 season.
Beaman joins a 2023 recruiting class that is ranked No. 16 in the country. He will be joined by five-stars Jaylen Mbakwe and Julian Sayin as well as four-stars Rico Scott, Cayden Jones, and Sterling Dixon.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jeremiah Beaman’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
76
8
11
Rivals
4
–
16
24
ESPN
4
117
9
8
On3 Recruiting
4
98
7
10
247 Composite
4
107
7
13
Vitals
Hometown
Birmingham, Alabama
Projected Position
Defensive line
Height
6-4
265
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 21, 2022
Scheduled to officially visit Alabama on June 16, 2023
Other offers
COMMITTED #RollTide 🐘@AlabamaFTBL @RTRnews pic.twitter.com/q9nsRDK5Hi
— Jeremiah Beaman (@Jeremiah_Beaman) May 22, 2023