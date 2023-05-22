Alabama Football lands commitment from in-state, 2024 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman of the 2024 class announced his commitment to Alabama on Sunday evening. Beaman chose the Crimson Tide over programs such as Clemson, Auburn, and Georgia.

Beaman plays for A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. As a junior, he recorded 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three interceptions.

One thing that stands out about Beaman is his size at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds. He can play a variety of different positions along the defensive line. His versatility could certainly help with replacing Justin Eboigbe after he heads to the NFL after the 2023 season.

Beaman joins a 2023 recruiting class that is ranked No. 16 in the country. He will be joined by five-stars Jaylen Mbakwe and Julian Sayin as well as four-stars Rico Scott, Cayden Jones, and Sterling Dixon.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jeremiah Beaman’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 76 8 11 Rivals 4 – 16 24 ESPN 4 117 9 8 On3 Recruiting 4 98 7 10 247 Composite 4 107 7 13

Vitals

Hometown Birmingham, Alabama Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-4 Weight 265 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 21, 2022

Scheduled to officially visit Alabama on June 16, 2023

Other offers

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire