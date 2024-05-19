Alabama football lands commitment in four-star 2026 cornerback Dorian Barney

Alabama football landed a commitment in four-star class of 2026 cornerback Dorian Barney on Sunday morning.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect is out of Peachtree Ridge High in Suwannee, Georgia. He is tabbed as the No. 4 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 9 prospect in Georgia per 247Sports Composite.

The wait is over. IM HOME, RTR!🐘 https://t.co/YTMGqGV3Tw — Dorian “DB” Barney (@1dorianbarney) May 19, 2024

Barney becomes the second commitment in the Crimson Tide's 2026 class in just 24 hours, following Jamarrion Gordon's commitment on Saturday. The two are the lone commitments in Alabama's 2026 class, which currently ranks as No. 14 in the nation per 247Sports.

Barney chose Alabama over a total of 38 offers, including offers from Georgia, Michigan and Auburn.

During his sophomore season, Barney recorded 32 tackles, 19 of them solo along with two of them for loss in 11 games played per his Maxpreps statistics. He also had four interceptions and two quarterback hurries.

