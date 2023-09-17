Alabama football lands commitment from 3-star LB Quinton Reese of Ramseyin Birmingham

Quinton Reese announced his commitment play football for Alabama football on Saturday night.

The three-star linebacker announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Reese becomes the 20th commitment and third linebacker in the Crimson Tide's Class of 2024, joining Cayden Jones and Justin Okoronokwo, He is the ninth in-state commit in the class, coming out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

Currently, he is ranked as the No. 154 linebacker in the country and the No. 74 player in Alabama by 247Sports. His recruiting profile on the site says he had offers from Arkansas State, Alabama State, Alabama A&M and Austin Peay. The site lists him at 6-foot, 205 pounds.

Reese has been in Tuscaloosa for both Alabama home games this season.

