Alabama Football lands commitment from 2025 4-star ATH Derick Smith

Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class just got substantially better on Monday afternoon. Four-star athlete Derick Smith announced that he was committed to the Crimson Tide. Smith chose Alabama over in-state rival, Auburn.

Smith hails from Southside-Selma High School in Selma, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. As a junior, he starred on both sides of the ball for the Panthers. Smith had 46 receptions for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns. In addition, he also had 65 carries for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 74 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

Clearly, Smith has what it takes to play either side of the ball at the college level. The expectation is that Alabama will allow Smith to choose which position he prefers to play once he enrolls.

Smith’s commitment gives Alabama their fifth commitment in the ’25 recruiting class. Smith joins the likes of fellow commits — running back Anthony Rodgers, defensive back Zymear Smith, linebacker Myles Johnson, and defensive lineman Antonio Coleman.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 ATH Derick Smith tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6'1 185 ATH from Selma, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, and others Smith is ranked as the No. 4 ATH in the '25 Class (per On3)

