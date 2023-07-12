Alabama football lands Casey Poe, a 2024 four-star lineman over Georgia, Auburn and LSU

No better way to celebrate a birthday than to announce a college football commitment.

Casey Poe, a 2024 offensive lineman, did just that Wednesday. Turning 18, Poe announced on Instagram live he will play for Alabama football in college.

He picked Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.

"Throughout my entire life, I've watched Alabama," Poe said in explaining his decision on Instagram Live. "I've been a fan since I was young. I've got to watch where Coach Saban has taken this program ... through it all, his leadership and his ability to coach guys and get them into the best position they could possibly be in ... being able to see that my entire life, being able to communicate with him and talk to him and build a relationship with him and really get to know his thought processes on things, that was the thing that I could just not walk away from."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Poe is a four-star prospect from Lindale, Texas, per the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked as the No. 103 player overall in the 2024 class and the No. 4 interior offensive lineman. Poe is listed at 6-feet-4, 290 pounds and won a state championship in shot put as a sophomore.

Assistant coach Holmon Wiggins is listed as his primary recruiter while Eric Wolford was the secondary recruiter.

"Coach Wolford, one of the best o-line, if not the best o-line coach in the game," Poe said. "He's going to be working with me day-in and day out."

The addition of Poe to the 2024 class puts Alabama at 13 in mid-July. He's the fourth to commit this month, including cornerback Zabien Brown, cornerback Jameer Grimsley and linebacker Justin Okoronkwo.

Advertisement

Poe joins Joseph Ionata as the lone offensive line commits so far.

2023 SEASON: Who will be Alabama football's toughest opponent in 2023? Ranking all 12 by difficulty

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Following Tommy Rees at A-Day: What we learned about Alabama football offensive coordinator

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Casey Poe: Alabama football lands 2024 OL over Auburn, Georgia and LSU