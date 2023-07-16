Alabama football lands Caleb Odom, 2024 four-star tight end, over Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss

A busy month of landing 2024 recruits continues for Alabama football.

Caleb Odom became the latest in the class to announce his pledge to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on Saturday. The tight end from Carrollton, Georgia, picked Alabama over Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, among others.

The 247Sports composite rates Odom as the No. 4 tight end in the 2024 class with a four-star rating. He's the No. 64 prospect overall in the class and No. 11 in the state of Georgia.

Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox is listed as his primary recruiter.

Measuring at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Odom is the first tight end for the 2024 class to commit to the Crimson Tide. He's the 14th overall commit in the class and eighth four-star prospect.

Odom becomes the fifth prospect to make a verbal pledge to Alabama this month. He joins offensive lineman Casey Poe, cornerback Zabien Brown, cornerback Jameer Grimsely and linebacker Justin Okoronkwo.

