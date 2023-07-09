Alabama football lands 2024 cornerback Zabien Brown over Ohio State, USC

Alabama football's big recruiting Sunday reached California later in the day.

After landing commitments from Germany and Georgia, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from cornerback Zabien Brown, he announced to Rivals.

Brown is a four-star cornerback in the 2024 class from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. It's the same place where Alabama got former quarterback Bryce Young.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Brown as the No. 7 cornerback in the country for the 2024 class and the No 61 prospect overall.

Alabama landed Brown over Ohio State, USC, Cal, Georgia and more. Assistant head coach of offense/wide receivers Holmon Wiggins is listed as Brown's primary recruiter.

Brown is listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds.

He becomes the No. 12 commit for the 2024 class and the second of Sunday; Germany linebacker Justin Okoronkwo also made his verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide on Sunday.

Brown joins Jameer Grimsley of Tampa as a cornerback commit in the 2024 class. Five-stars Julian Sayin, Jaylen Mbakwe and Perry Thompson headline the class.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football adds Zabien Brown over Ohio State, USC