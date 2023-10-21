Alabama football knocks off No. 17 Tennessee 34-20

Despite entering the halftime break facing a deficit of 20-7, the Alabama Crimson Tide walked away victorious on the third Saturday of October. The Tide blanked the Volunteers in the second half en route to a 27-0 run to secure their fifth win in conference play. Anytime you pick up a win in a rivalry game it means a lot, especially when you overcome a 13-point deficit.

After halftime, the Tide responded with a two-play drive that ended with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond. The Tide offense went on to score the next three possessions and pull away from a very good Tennessee squad.

Chris Braswell put the punctuation on the evening with a sack and forced fumble that Jihaad Campbell scooped and took back to the house to put Alabama up by 14. The Tide have earned a much needed bye week, but will be back in action Nov. 4 against the LSU Tigers with the SEC West on the line.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire