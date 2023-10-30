Alabama football-Kentucky game time, TV announced for matchup at Kroger Field

The game time and TV details are set for the Alabama football matchup vs. Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide will travel to face the Wildcats at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kroger Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Before then, Nick Saban's team will face LSU in a matchup that could decide the SEC West on Nov. 4. Meanwhile, Mark Stoops' team will travel to Starkville, Mississippi to face the Bulldogs.

Alabama is 38-2-1 all-time against Kentucky. The Wildcats last beat the Crimson Tide on Oct. 4, 1997 with a 40-34 win in overtime. The only other win the Wildcats have logged vs. Alabama was in 1922 with a 6-0 win over the Crimson Tide.

The two teams last faced off in 2020 when Alabama won 63-3, the largest margin of victory in the history of the matchup.

This season, Kentucky has wins against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Vanderbilt and Florida but has lost three consecutive games to Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee.

Alabama lost to Texas in Week 2 but has otherwise beaten Middle Tennessee, South Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Tennessee.

What time does Alabama play Kentucky?

The Crimson Tide will face the Wildcats at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 11. The game will be played in Lexington, Kentucky.

