Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land commitment in 2025 four-star linebacker Darrell Jonhson

Alabama football landed a commitment in four-star class of 2025 linebacker Darrell "Duke" Johnson.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound back out of Dodge County High in Eastman, Georgia is tabbed as the No. 3 linebacker in the 2025 class and the No. 7 prospect in Georgia per 247Sports Composite. Nationally, he is the No. 28 prospect in his class.

Johnson chose the Crimson Tide over his other five finalist: Florida State, UCF, Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He becomes the sixth commitment in Kalen DeBoer's 2025 pledge class and the first linebacker. He joins Anthony Rogers (Montgomery, AL), Antonio Coleman (Saraland, AL), Myles Johnson (Brewton, AL), Derick Smith (Selma, AL) and Zymear Smith (Ridgely, MD) in Alabama's 2025 class.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

