Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land commitment in 2025 4-star linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr.

Four-star class of 2025 linebacker Abdull Sanders Jr. announced his commitment to Alabama football, per On3.

Sanders Jr., a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker out of Mater Dai High in Santa Ana, California becomes the latest addition to Kalen DeBoer's 2025 pledge class. He joins the likes of Anthony Rogers (Montgomery, AL), Antonio Coleman (Saraland, AL), Myles Johnson (Brewton, AL), Derick Smith (Selma, AL) Darrell Johnson (Eastman, GA) and Zymear Smith (Ridgely, MD) in Alabama's 2025 class which is currently ranked at No. 10 in the nation per 247Sports Composite.

Sanders Jr. chose the Crimson Tide over a total of 18 offers, including those from Tennessee, Ohio State and Auburn. He is tabbed as the No. 31 prospect in California in the 2025 class and the No. 36 linebacker per 247Sports Composite. Nationally, he is ranked at No. 334.

He is the fifth commitment Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer has landed in March and the second of the week behind Darrell Johnson.

KALEN DEBOER: Inside Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer's one-summer shot at playing pro baseball

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Abduall Sanders Jr., 4-star 2025 LB, commits to Crimson Tide